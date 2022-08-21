Polling for by election in NA-245 Karachi underway

21 August,2022 08:52 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Polling for the by election in National Assembly constituency NA-245 Karachi is underway and will continue till 5pm without any break.

Seventeen candidates are contesting the by-poll including candidates of MQM-Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party.

The seat had fallen vacant due the death of PTI MNA, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A total 263 polling stations have been set up by the election commission for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

Strict security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order on the polling day.

On the other hand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja directed to ensure transparency and maintain peace at all costs during the ongoing polling process in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency.

“Riots and interference in the polling process will not be tolerated,” the CEC said and warned of swift action against violations of the law.

He directed the police and law enforcement agencies to remain alert and apprehend those who try to create unrest inside a polling station.

Indiscriminate and swift action will be taken against each incident of the violation of law, he vowed.