Promise of PM: Zeeshan Malik shares photo of kid Ikramullah in uniform

20 August,2022 11:35 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s political secretary Zeeshan Malik on Saturday shared a photo of a kid standing tall and dressed in a uniform at Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, Murree on his Twitter handle.

During his recent trip to flood hit areas, an innocent child expressed his desire to study very confidently to the Prime Minister. PM Shehbaz ordered free education for life for the kid.

— Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) August 20, 2022