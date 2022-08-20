Fake accounts appear on social media in name of CEC Sikandar Raja

Fake accounts appear on social media in name of CEC Sikandar Raja

20 August,2022 11:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The fake accounts in the name of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has started being used on social media.

It has been informed on Saturday by the spokesperson of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that various accounts have been created in the name of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja on social media which are making false statements. An ECP spokesperson said that along with this, emails of some important personalities and organizations were also hacked.

The spokesperson said that false propaganda is being spread against ECP and CEC through these emails. The hacked emails included those of General Hamid and Razia Sultana, the statement said.

Clearing the air on social media accounts, the Election Commission spokesperson said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja does not have an account on any social media platform.

The ECP requested that the public should not believe the false propaganda against the ECP and CEC through these fake accounts and hacked emails.