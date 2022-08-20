Eight killed in roof collapse incidents in Larkana

Rescue teams have sifted the dead and injured to different hospitals in Larkana.

LARKANA (Dunya News) – At least eight persons were killed and five other were wounded in roof collapse incidents in different areas of Larkana due to heavy monsoon rains, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a woman and her two children died in Khair Muhammad Malkani area when roof of their house collapsed. A woman and her daughter also died in roof collapse incident in Ratto Dero area.

A nine-year-old boy was killed and five other persons were wounded when roof of a house located village Taqi Khatian while two other people died in roof collapse incident in Mirjeet village near Larkana.

