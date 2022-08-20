IHC bars ECP from holding by-polls in NA-196 constituency

20 August,2022 04:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday bared the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding by-election on vacant NA-196 Jackabad seat of Mohammad Mian Soomro, Dunya News reported.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court announced the decision on Friday that was reserved by the court earlier.

The court said in the verdict that the ECP should not conduct by-elections on the NA-196 Jackabad seat until the next hearing of the case in September.

The court also issued notice for a reply on the matter to the Ministry of Law, the National Assembly (NA) secretary and the ECP.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf had declared the seat vacant due to Muhammad Mian Soomro’s absence from the National Assembly for 40 days while the ECP had de-notified Muhammad Mian Soomro.

