Harvard University students meet COAS at GHQ

Pakistan Pakistan Harvard University students meet COAS at GHQ

Harvard University students meet COAS at GHQ

19 August,2022 10:47 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A group of students from Harvard University USA met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to the ISPR, during interactive session, COAS talked about current regional issues and Pakistan Army’s efforts to promote peace and stability.

The students thanked COAS for providing the opportunity. These students will also be visiting various areas of Pakistan as part of their visit.