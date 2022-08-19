Rescue team recovers four bodies from Malir river

19 August,2022 02:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The rescue team on Friday recovered four dead bodies of the family drowned in Malir river at Karachi Highway Link Road, while search for three more bodies is still going on.

As per details, the bodies of a child and father were recovered this morning. While three persons are still missing and search operations are being conducted at three different places. The rescue team also recovered the bodies of two children Musa and Yamuna yesterday.

The tragic incident happened on Thursday, when a car sank into the Malir river at Karachi Highway Link Road late at night, in which six members of the same family and a driver were travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad.

