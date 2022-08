Jameel Ahmed appointed as Governor SBP for five years

19 August,2022 01:41 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jameel Ahmed has been appointed as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for five years.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Finance Division on Friday.

The President has approved the appointment on the recommendation of the federal government.