PM kicks off nationwide anti-polio drive in Islamabad

19 August,2022 11:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif kicked off national anti-polio vaccination campaign by administering polio drops to children at an event in Islamabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged parents to get their children under the age of five vaccinated to eradicate polio from the country.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of polio workers for elimination of the menace from the country. He paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of their duty in fight against polio. He also thanked the health department and polio teams in this regard.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion.

