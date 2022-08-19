Flash floods, monsoon rains kill five more in Balochistan

Flash floods, monsoon rains kill five more in Balochistan

The PDMA said that the death toll from monsoon rains and floods in Balochistan has risen to 207.

19 August,2022 05:53 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least five more persons were killed in flash floods and monsoon rains in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 207 on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 207, including 98 men, 48 women and 61 children while 81 persons have been injured.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Chaman, Kech, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Duki, Pishin, Panjgur, Kohlu, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Sibi, Lasbela, Loralai, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Khuzdar and other districts.

The PDMA reported that 23,117 houses were damaged by the rains in the province out of which 6,057 houses were completely destroyed while 17,060 houses were partially damaged. The report also informed that the heavy rains caused loss of 107,377 livestock.

The PDMA reported that six different highways with 690 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 600 tents, 1400 food packets, 400 blankets, 400 floor mats and 400 gas cylinders were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of, Nasirabad, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Saifullah and Kohlu during the last 24 hours.

