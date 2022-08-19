Medical board decides to discharge Shahbaz Gill from PIMS Hospital

Medical board received all clinical reports of Shahbaz Gill during its meeting at the PIMS Hospital.

19 August,2022 02:42 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A six-member medical board that examined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on late Thursday night at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital has decided to discharge him from the hospital, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the medical board received all the clinical reports of Shahbaz Gill during its meeting at the PIMS Hospital. After examining the reports the medical board unanimously decided to discharge Shahbaz Gill from the hospital.

On the other hand, an eight-member delegation of lawyers met with Shahbaz Gill at the PIMS Hospital on the order of the Islamabad High Court. According to sources, the meeting lasted for an hour.

