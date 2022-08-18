Mustafa Khokhar hits out at govt over 'torturing Shahbaz Gill'

Mustafa Khokhar hits out at govt over 'torturing Shahbaz Gill'

18 August,2022 09:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Thursday while reacting to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest claimed that he has seen ‘‘disturbing images” of physical torture on Gill, and said Shehbaz Sharif’s government is complicit or spineless to prevent such atrocity complicit and spineless for failing to bar such an atrocity.

Taking to Twitter, Mustafa penned that “I have seen very disturbing pictures of physical torture on Shahbaz Gill,” Khokhar, whose party is a part of the PML-N-led coalition government in Centre, tweeted. “No matter how much you disagree with or dislike him, a man’s dignity should not have been violated like this.”

“The government was either “complicit or spineless” for not preventing such an atrocity,” Khokhar further wrote.



“Shame on us. Include the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement in it too. Serving democracy by torturing political opponents. What a farce,” Khokhar added.

— Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) August 18, 2022