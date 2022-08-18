In-focus

Federal govt refuses to appoint new Punjab CS

Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The federal government on Thursday refused to appoint a new Punjab Chief Secretary (CS), rejecting the three names proposed by Punjab Chief Minister.

According to details, CM Elahi proposed three names for the administrative post but it has been discarded by the federal government. 

The names of Ahmed Nawaz, Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Babar Hayat Tarar were proposed in a letter written to Establishment Division.

Earlier in August, Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal wrote a letter to the federal government, requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect. The letter was addressed to Establishment Secretary Inamullah Khan.

Afzal’s appointment was approved in September 2021 when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was in charge. He was the fifth Punjab chief secretary during the three years of the previous PTI-led government.

