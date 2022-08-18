ECP reserves verdict in PML-Q intra-party elections case

Pakistan Pakistan ECP reserves verdict in PML-Q intra-party elections case

ECP) has reserved decision in PML-Q intra-party election case filed by Chaudhry Shujaat.

18 August,2022 02:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved decision in Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) intra-party election case filed by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case on Thursday.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat had approached the ECP following a faction of the party, led by Pervaiz Elahi, held a meeting in Lahore at which they dismissed both Shujaat and Tariq Bashir Cheema from their posts in the party.

The group had also announced the intra-party elections.