2 killed, 3 injured in bus-truck collision in Karachi
Pakistan
KARACHI (Dunya News) - At least two were killed and three injured in a collision between massive vehicles near Kathor bridge in Karachi on Thursday.
According to details, the tragic incident took place when a truck and bus clashed resulting in the death of two persons, while three were injured.
The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital.