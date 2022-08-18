2 killed, 3 injured in bus-truck collision in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan 2 killed, 3 injured in bus-truck collision in Karachi

2 killed, 3 injured in bus-truck collision in Karachi

18 August,2022 01:14 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - At least two were killed and three injured in a collision between massive vehicles near Kathor bridge in Karachi on Thursday.

According to details, the tragic incident took place when a truck and bus clashed resulting in the death of two persons, while three were injured.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital.

