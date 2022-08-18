Car drowned in Malir river recovered, six people missing

Car drowned in Malir river recovered, six people missing

18 August,2022 10:11 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Car drowned in Malir river at Karachi Highway Link Road was found on Thursday, while the rescue operation is going on to search for five to six people in the car.

As per details, the Edhi team has recovered the car that sank into the river at Kathor in Karachi, but the family in the car is still missing. There is a situation of flash flood in the Malir river due to the consistent heavy rain in the city.

The tragic incident took place as the car was submerged in the flash flood late at night, in which about six members of the same family were on board. The family was going from Karachi to Hyderabad.

According to the rescue officials, the victim family’s relatives have been contacted in Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the provincial government has announced the closure of educational institutions on Thursday due to heavy monsoon rains across Sindh. All the papers held today under Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Karachi have been postponed.

In this regard, the Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that all private and public educational institutions will remain closed.

Flash floods and monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across Sindh. The meteorological department has predicted more rains in Karachi.

Besides that there is low-level flooding in Kacha area due to heavy rain in Sehwan. The consistent heavy rains have also increased the water level in the Indus River.

In Tando Allahyar, low-lying areas were inundated and water entered houses and shops. The displacement of slum dwellers continues.

