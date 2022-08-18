Medical board advises to keep Shahbaz Gill in hospital

Medical board advises to keep Shahbaz Gill in hospital

18 August,2022 04:39 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The medical board that examined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital has advised to keep him at the hospital for the night, Dunya News reported.

The medical check-up of Shahbaz Gill was completed by the medical board at the PIMS hospital. The medical board decided to keep Shahbaz Gill in the hospital after abnormalities were detected in his ECG report.

According to sources, the medical board and police officials agreed to keep Shahbaz Gill in hospital tonight.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital over a serious medical condition.

The PTI leader was shifted to PIMS under high alert security while a medical board comprising heart, lung specialist doctors and medical officers to examine Shahbaz Gill.

