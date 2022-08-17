Khawaja says presence of proscribed TTP in Swat can’t be ruled out

17 August,2022 10:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the presence of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat cannot be ruled out.

Addressing the media, Khawaja Asif lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party’s leadership wants to divert the country’s attention from the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against its foreign funding. The federal minister claimed that Imran Khan used the charity funds collected for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore for his politics.

The federal minister criticized the role of PTI workers and social media handlers in the Lasbella tragedy case and said that 529 Pakistani and 18 Indian accounts were involved in negative publicity. After tracing 18 foreign accounts, it has now been proved that Indians were also helping PTI in its anti-army propaganda campaign on social media, he said.

Khawaja Asif said that the coalition government will take legal action on the foreign funding issue.

