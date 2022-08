Maqbool Gujjar sacked as AJK Industry and Commerce Minister

Maqbool Gujjar sacked as AJK Industry and Commerce Minister

17 August,2022 02:42 pm

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Azad Kashmir Industry and Commerce Minister Maqbool Gujjar Ahmad was removed from the ministry on Wednesday.

According to sources, Maqbool Gujjar was sacked from the position as he continued to deviate from government policies.

The Industries Minister was absent from cabinet meetings, added sources.