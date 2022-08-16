Talks with terrorists will not yield any concrete results: Aimal Wali Khan

16 August,2022 10:38 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday said that talks with terrorists will not yield any concrete results.

Talking to journalists, he said that any kind of fighting on Pashtun lands will not be tolerated. Aimal Wali Khan said that Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga makes it clear that instead of bringing about fundamental changes in the state policy, talks with terrorists cannot bring any concrete results.

Aimal said that if there is a negotiation process, it will be accepted only under the leadership of parliament and within the framework of the constitution. "We will not accept any talks without the opinion of the Pashtun political leadership and families affected by terrorism," he added.

Taking a swipe at former prime minister Imran Khan, Aimal said he (Imran) America, and terrorists are spoiling the peace of the province. "In our time negotiations were being done by political people, he added, but now it is not yet known who is conducting the negotiations", ANP leader said.

Aimal said the jirga demanded that MNA Ali Wazir be released as soon as possible and that all powers of tribal districts be handed over to the civil administration.

