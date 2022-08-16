Court overrules decision to conduct autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

The ruling came in response to an appeal filed by Dua Aamir.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A Karachi court on Tuesday overturned a decision to conduct tv host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain s post-mortem.

District and Sessions Judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani overturned the decision of Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon who had ordered Hussain s postmortem on June 18.

The ruling came in response to an appeal filed by Dua Aamir — daughter of the late televangelist and PTI MNA — challenging the court s decision to allow exhumation of the body for an autopsy.

The petition seeking the autopsy was filed by a citizen of Karachi.

It had stated that Hussain’s sudden death has raised suspicions among his fans and it is suspected that he was killed over a property dispute.