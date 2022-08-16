PML-N picks Hamza Shahbaz for PA Opposition Leader slot

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N picks Hamza Shahbaz for PA Opposition Leader slot

PML-N parliamentary party unanimously decided to nominate Hamza Shahbaz for the position.

16 August,2022 01:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has picked Hamza Shahbaz for slot of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader.

According to sources familiar with the development, PML-N parliamentary party unanimously decided to nominate Hamza Shahbaz for the position and the party’s allies have also been taken into confidence.

Hamza Shahbaz was removed from the post of CM Punjab after the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election "illegal" and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new Punjab Chief Minister.

"Deputy Speaker’s ruling is illegal. There is no legal justification for the Deputy Speaker’s ruling," said the Supreme Court.