ECP's jurisdiction in PML-Q intra-party election case challenged

The further hearing on the case has been adjourned until August 18.

16 August,2022 12:47 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in PML-Q intra-party elections case.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s plea, challenging PML-Q’s intra-party elections.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of Pervaiz Elahi challenging the ambit of ECP said, the electoral body cannot hear the case.

He said the LHC directed ECP to reconsider the issue of its jurisdiction in the case, to which Justice Ikramullah, a member of ECP, said LHC has not made ECP bound in the case.

Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja directed Pervaiz Elahi’s counsel to submit reservations with the ECP in writing. “We are not bound to immediately decide on your plea”, the ECP chief said and added after hearing arguments, we will decide how to take up the case further.

Meanwhile, the further hearing on the case has been adjourned until August 18.