PAF continues relief activities in flood-affected areas of Balochistan

PAF continues relief activities in flood-affected areas of Balochistan

16 August,2022 11:40 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Air Force is continuing its relief activities to support flood-affected families of Qila Abdullah, East of the provincial capital in Quetta.

According to the Spokesperson of PAF, bases are actively participating in relief operations on the special instructions of Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The spokesperson said keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities; the PAF is reaching out to the needy families whose houses were damaged in the natural calamity.

Sharing the details, he said 41 tents and 600 ration packs carrying 12000 Kilogram of basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families.

He said 410 patients were also attended by the paramedical team of Pakistan Air Force.