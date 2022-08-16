Maryam rejects government's decision to increase petrol price

16 August,2022 11:23 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday while rejecting the recent increase in petrol price by the government said that she can no longer support the government’s decision and stands with the people.

In a statement on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is not in support of burdening the nation with further hike in petrol prices and he has strongly opposed the decision.

Also in reply to a comment, Maryam added that Nawaz Sharif even said that he cannot allow to burden the public with one more penny and if the government has any compulsion then he will take no part in this decision.

According to Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N supremo was firm on his stance and he left the meeting.

