PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting.

16 August,2022 06:42 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. According to sources, important decisions are expected to be taken in the federal cabinet meeting.

According to the agenda, the cabinet will review the case of frozen accounts of Bahria Town in London during the meeting. The cabinet committee will submit a report on the issue of Bahria Town in the meeting.

The matter of land transferred to Al-Qadir Trust and Farah Gogi will also come under discussion during the cabinet meeting. The federal cabinet will likely approve an increase in the prices of various drugs in its meeting.

The cabinet will also discuss the summary moved by the Defense Division regarding the establishment of the National University of Pakistan (NUP) in Islamabad. The agenda also includes a presentation on climate crises by Climate Change Division as well.

The cabinet will also determine the value of diyat for the financial year 2022-23. The cabinet will also ratify the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meetings held on 28th July and 11th August.

