11 injured as four-storey building collapses in Karachi

16 August,2022 04:17 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least 11 persons were wounded when a four-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a four-storey building located near Green Bus Stop in Sarjani Town area of Karachi suddenly collapsed, burying several persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out 11 persons from the rubble in injured condition. The injured persons were later shifted to Hospital. Residents of the area are of the view that several persons are still trapped under the debris.

Rescue sources said that the operation at the site is underway to find more survivors.

