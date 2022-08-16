PDMA issues flood warning for Ravi River

16 August,2022 04:13 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a significant flood warning for the Ravi River and asked the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to protect the population.

The authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had issued a significant flood warning for Ravi River, stating that India has released 171,797 cusecs water from Ujh Barrage at 15.30 PST. "Keeping in view the releases from Ujh Barrage, water flows are likely to increase in River Ravi at Jassar, ranging between 70,000 cusecs to 100,000 cusecs (Medium to high level flood) during the period 0000 PST to 12.00 PST on August 16," it added.

The PDMA further stated that the high flow might generate flooding in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan divisions. The water level at outfall drains linked to the river may soar causing flooding in the area, it added.

It asked districts concerned to take steps for immediate mobilization and placement of flood fighting, rescue and relief teams on suitable sites, besides provision of food for stranded families and evacuation of livestock and provision of fodder.

