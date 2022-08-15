Punjab CS holds meeting to tackle possible flooding situation

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab CS holds meeting to tackle possible flooding situation

Punjab CS holds meeting to tackle possible flooding situation

15 August,2022 03:05 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Monday held a meeting to review the arrangements to deal with possible flooding situation due to heavy rains.

The meeting underscored that the evacuation of residents from unsafe areas should be made sure.

Furthermore, a flood warning in the rivers and canals of DG Khan Division has also been generated on August 17th and 18th.

