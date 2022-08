President approves appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as Governor GB

Pakistan Pakistan President approves appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as Governor GB

The approval was given at the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

15 August,2022 01:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as Governor Gilgit-Baltistan.

The approval was given at the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under section 33 of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018.

Dr. Alvi had accepted the resignation of Raja Jalal Hussain on June 24, 2022.