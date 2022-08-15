PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

15 August,2022 05:43 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Dunya News reported

During the call, the two leaders reviewed the historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They also discussed opportunities for more cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

Earlier in the day, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the anniversary of his country s Independence Day.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the president constant good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, too sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the anniversary of his country s Independence Day.

In his cable, the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

