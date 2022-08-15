CM Punjab announces free education up to Graduation Level in province

CM Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday announced free education up to graduation level in the province.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while addressing a ceremony in connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan at the Hazuri Bagh Lahore on Sunday announced free education up to graduation level in the province.

He said, "I made education free up to Matric during my previous tenure and will now make it free up to graduation level." He said, "Our identity is with Pakistan."

The chief minister said that he had made many institutions for the special children during his previous tenure, adding that the number of institutions would be increased.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made the defence of the country an invincible, adding that no one could look towards Pakistan with evil eye.

He said that the services of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were highly praiseworthy for eradicating terrorism from the country and to maintain peace in the country.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled to attain a separate homeland for the Muslims, adding that it was the responsibility of all people including opposition, traders, industrialists, politicians or any person working in any field to work with dedication and diligence in order to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

He said, "We should not forget the martyrs of Kashmir who illuminated the torch of freedom through their blood". He quoted that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said, "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan."

He said the Punjab government was providing free of cost medicines in the emergencies of the hospitals of province. He vowed to make Punjab an exemplary province.

He said that Pakistan had good relations with Turkey, China, USA and Iran and the consul generals of these countries had come to participate in the Independence Day celebrations for which he thanked them.

He announced to give Rs. 300,000 prize as a gift to the special children who sang national songs and Rs. 50,000 prize for the lead singers and Rs. 200,000 prize for the scouts, Rs. 100,000 prize for the police band.

