No new case of COVID-19 reported in Balochistan in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients in Balochistan stands at 35,889 on Sunday.

15 August,2022 03:51 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Health Department said that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to Media Coordinator of Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,596,066 people were screened for the virus till August (Sunday). The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 35,889 as no new case was reported in the past 24 hours.

He also informed that 35,473 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

