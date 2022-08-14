Proud to be citizen of first Islamic nuclear power, says Hamza Shahbaz

14 August,2022 11:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday said that he is proud to be a citizen of the first Islamic country to have nuclear power.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Hamza issued a message saying that a corrupt and incompetent government has left during this year. He said that now Pakistan is on the journey of progress and prosperity.

Appreciating the sacrifices made by the martyrs, the former chief minister said that the political leadership under the umbrella of the coalition government is making efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.