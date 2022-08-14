PAF releases song on occasion of Diamond Jubilee of independence

Pakistan Pakistan PAF releases song on occasion of Diamond Jubilee of independence

Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, completion of 75 years of independence.

14 August,2022 12:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Public Relations Department of Pakistan Air Force has released a song on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

This song is a tribute to the courage and bravery of the soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force who created stories of bravery in air battles with the enemy and raised the prestige of the country and the nation.

The journey of increasing operational capabilities, innovation and self-reliance of Pakistan Air Force is also a feature of the song.

This song has also reiterated the determination that the Pakistan Army is always ready to fulfill the sacred duty of defending the country with the full strength of the people.

It merits mention that nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.