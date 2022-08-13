Pakistan strongly condemns recent terrorist incident in Jeddah

Pakistan strongly condemns recent terrorist incident in Jeddah

13 August,2022 08:04 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent terrorist incident in Jeddah, resulting in injuries, including to a Pakistani national.

In a statement today (Saturday), Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said we pray for the speediest recovery of those injured.

The spokesperson said government and people of Pakistan reiterate their full support for and deep solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia against any threats to the Kingdom s sovereignty and territorial integrity.