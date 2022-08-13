ATC dismisses Uzair Baloch's bail plea

Pakistan Pakistan ATC dismisses Uzair Baloch's bail plea

ATC dismisses Uzair Baloch’s bail plea

13 August,2022 06:03 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of accused Uzair Baloch in five cases.

Cases were registered against the head of Lyari gang war, Uzair Baloch under the provisions of explosives, police encounter, murder and attempted murder in 2012 at Kalakot police station in Lyari.

It merits mention here that more than 50 cases have been registered against Uzair Baloch, out of which he has been granted bail in more than 20 cases.

