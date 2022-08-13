Attack on Salman Rushdie is result of blasphemy: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said that attack on Salman Rushdie in America is the result of blasphemy.

CM Elahi said that such people are the tools of the negative forces who are conspiring to spread disorder in the name of religion. The mischief he did to the honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is intolerable to every Muslim, said CM Punjab.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the benefactor of humanity, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has become an example for the world through his noble character and good deeds. "All of us can sacrifice our lives for the love and respect of our Holy Prophet (PBUH)", the Chief Minister added.

