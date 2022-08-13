PM grieved over losses; seeks report on flood-hit areas of Balochistan

PM grieved over losses; seeks report on flood-hit areas of Balochistan

13 August,2022 04:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the human and financial losses caused by recent flash floods in Qila Abdullah after another heavy monsoon rainy spell lashed Balochistan province.

Seeking an immediate report over the affected areas, the prime minister also directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

A directive was also issued for the submission of a complete report regarding breaches in two dams and the subsequent damages caused by flood water.

The prime minister is soon expected to visit the flood-affected areas of Qila Abdullah.

The prime minister also desired that people trapped in floods should be shifted immediately to the safer areas, besides ensuring arrangements for food and tents for the affectees.