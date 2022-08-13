One-time exemption granted to PM in Ashiana Housing case hearing

13 August,2022 11:53 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Accountability Court on Saturday granted exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana Housing Scheme case hearing while former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has been granted exemption for Ramzan Sugar Mills case for one day.

According to details, the Father-son duo did not appear in the two different references as they submitted the plea, requesting the court to allow them exemption from appearing in the hearing.

The court summoned the lawyers for arguments on the pleas of acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mill case.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz has already been given exemption from appearing in the hearings of Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Accountability Court summoned NAB s witnesses in the Ashiana reference while the hearing on both the references was adjourned till September 7.