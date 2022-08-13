Lightning kills three in Badin, Tharparkar

Two women are among three killed by lightning strike in Badin and Tharparkar on Friday.

13 August,2022 07:10 am

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Lightning has killed three persons, including two women, as fourth spell of monsoon rains has devastated vast areas of Sindh, Dunya News reported.

According to details, two women were killed when lightning struck a house Tando Ghulam Ali area of Badin on Friday during heavy monsoon rain in the area. One person was also killed due to lightning in Tharparkar.

On the other hand, Sindh government has declared nine districts calamity-hit as fourth spell of monsoon rains wreck havoc in the province.

The nine districts which have been declared calamity-hit include Thatta, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Qambar Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Matiari and Sanghar.

