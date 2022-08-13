Nine districts of Sindh declared calamity-hit

Pakistan Pakistan Nine districts of Sindh declared calamity-hit

The notification to declare nine districts of the province as calamity-hit has been issued.

13 August,2022 07:06 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government on Friday declared nine districts of the province as calamity-hit as fourth spell of monsoon rains wreck havoc in the province, Dunya News reported.

The notification to declare nine districts of the province as calamity-hit has been issued by the provincial relief department.

The nine districts which have been declared calamity-hit include Thatta, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Qambar Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Matiari and Sanghar.

