Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 182

Pakistan

13 August,2022 07:04 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least six more people have been reported dead in recent monsoon rains and floods in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 182 on Friday, Dunya News reported.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 182, including 81 men, 45 women and 56 children, while 75 persons have been injured.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the heavy rains caused loss of more than 23,000 livestock.

The PDMA reported that a total of 18,087 homes were damaged or demolished due to the floods in the province. At least 16 bridges were damaged due to the floods, it added.

