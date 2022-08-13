Govt appoints special prosecutor in Shahbaz Gill case

Pakistan Pakistan Govt appoints special prosecutor in Shahbaz Gill case

The Ministry of Interior has issued the notification of the appointment of Chaudhry Haseeb Muhammad

13 August,2022 04:45 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Friday appointed special prosecutor in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill case to conduct prosecution of case in the court, Dunya News reported.

Chaudhry Haseeb Muhammad, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, has been appointed as special prosecutor to conduct prosecution of case in the court on behalf of the State.

The Ministry of Interior has issued the notification of the appointment of Chaudhry Haseeb Muhammad as special prosecutor after the approval of the Ministry of Law.

A copy of the notification has been forwarded to the Chief Commissioner and IG Islamabad.



