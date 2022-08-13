COAS participation in passing out parade at Royal Military Academy an honour: CM Elahi

Pakistan Pakistan COAS participation in passing out parade at Royal Military Academy an honour: CM Elahi

CM Elahi said that COAS Qamar Bajwa's abilities were acknowledged at the international level

13 August,2022 04:39 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa s participation in the passing out parade of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom as a chief guest was a great honour for Pakistan as well as the nation.

The CM in a statement issued here said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa s abilities were not only acknowledged at the international level but he has also become a symbol of peace.

He said that cadets of 26 countries participated in the passing out parade in which participation of Pakistani cadets was a matter of pride for the nation. CM said this strengthened the relations between Pakistan and Great Britain.

