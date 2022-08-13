Blaze gutted shoe store in Islamabad

Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

13 August,2022 04:25 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a shoe store located in the Karachi Company area of Islamabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed a large portion of the building very quickly. CDA fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted due to short-circuit. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

