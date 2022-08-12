On who's orders Shahbaz Gill is being tortured, questions Imran Khan

The former PM Imran Khan said that the Judiciary needs to take notice of this.

12 August,2022 12:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and questioned who ordered for the torture on him?

In his Tweet, he said, "Under what law & under who s orders is this being done? If he broke any law then he should be given a fair hearing. But just to salvage Imported govt of crooks the Constitution & all laws are being violated with impunity."

The former Prime Minister went on to say, "Judiciary needs to take notice of this."

While he also added, "ARY’s news editor was picked up violently late night from his home without warrant & a wife with suckling baby picked up illegally because her husband worked for Gill."

"A climate of fear is being spread to make people kowtow before cabal of crooks," Imran khan wrote.

Earlier today, Shahbaz Gill told the local court that he was being subjected to torture by the authorities claiming that his medical report presented by the police in the court was false as he was not taken for any medical examination.

The PTI leader was produced before the court today after the completion of two-day physical remand. Later, the court hearing a sedition case against him rejected the prosecution’s plea seeking an extension in his physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.