Punjab CM announces free travel for aged people in Orange Train

Punjab CM announces free travel for aged people in Orange Train

12 August,2022 11:57 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab government has announced concessionary fares for aged, people with special needs, women and students traveling in Orange Line Metro train.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has also announced free travel for aged people in the Orange Line Metro Train.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi during a meeting where it was also decided to fix phase-wise fares of the train along with free travel facilities for aged people and people with special needs while concessionary tickets will be introduced for students and women.

"The stations of the Orange Line Train will be equipped with solar system," the chief minister said.

CM Elahi further announced to launch pilot project for electric buses in Lahore and said that his government would provide public with facility to travel in environment-friendly buses.