Parts of Karachi without electricity after heavy monsoon rain

12 August,2022 05:09 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Different parts of Karachi plunged into darkness as heavy monsoon rain lashed the port city on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The areas that received rains include Malir, Gulistan Johar, Quaidabad, Landhi, Shah Latif Town, Memon Goth, Karachi Airport and localities around Karachi Super Highway.

The rainwater inundated several low-lying areas and roads in Karachi which hampered traffic flow. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in Karachi during next 24 hours.

