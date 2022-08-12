Quetta: Police van damaged in hand grenade attack

Pakistan Pakistan Quetta: Police van damaged in hand grenade attack

A hand grenade exploded near a police van near Irrigation Office in the Sariab Road area in Quetta.

12 August,2022 05:03 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A hand grenade exploded near a police van near the Irrigation Office in the Sariab Road area in Quetta on Thursday, however no one was injured in the blast, Dunya News reported.

The police van was damaged in the grenade attack. Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the area. Further investigation is also under way.

